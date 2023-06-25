Transit Road milling, paving project begins June 26

Work is being done weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — If you drive down Transit Road through Depew and Lancaster expect some potential slowdowns over the next several weeks due to road work.

The New York State Department of Transportation will begin a milling and paving project on June 26 at 7 p.m. Work is being done on the stretch of Transit between French Road (near Antoinette's) and Wehrle Drive.

Lane closures and reconfigurations will be in effect Monday thru Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Temporary lane striping will be in effect.