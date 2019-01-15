BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Road to WrestleMania will run through the KeyBank Center.

The WWE on Tuesday announced a show for Sunday, March 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, with prices ranging from $19.50 to $119.50. They can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, at www.tickets.com, or by calling 888-223-6000.

Promoted championship matches include A.J. Styles against Daniel Bryan, as well as Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a women's triple-threat match. However, the card is subject to change without notice.

Other wrestlers on the card include The New Day, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Naomi, Samoa Joe, Rusev, and The Bar.