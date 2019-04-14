BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone celebrated Palm Sunday mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral Sunday morning.

Sunday also marked a day for protest for the Road to Recovery group who continue to call for Bishop Malone to step down and release all the information he knows about the priest sex abuse scandal.

"There are more victims than we can count than we can imagine, who will never maybe speak to a family member or a friend, will never come forward like this. None of us want to be here. There are effects that we experience from talking about this material. the rest of this day is gonna be shot for me, just emotionally," said James Faluszczak, a former priest.

The group hopes that efforts like these encourage more people to come forward, find support, or file a police report if necessary.

