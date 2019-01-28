TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As we all know here in Western New York, potholes are a problem for drivers, and with the latest winter blast heading our way, road crews tell us they are trying to fill as many potholes as possible.

We've heard from Erie County Department of Public Works and the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department -- they're using these clear conditions to fill potholes.

Tonawanda Highway crews were out working on main streets filling as many potholes as they could Monday, and they'll be doing the same Tuesday.

Even with these cold temperatures, the department's foreman says it's still not too cold to put down cold patch.

He says yes it is a bit frustrating knowing that the cold patch they put down is likely to come off when the plows hit the road.

"It's a bonding agent, it's supposed to stick in there as best it can, but if it's tamped in there incorrectly, it lasts quite a while, but in can be knocked out," said Jeff Koch, the foreman for the Tonawanda Highway Department.

2 On Your Side has been asking you all day to send us your pictures on social media of the worst potholes in your area.

A reminder that if you plan to do that please do so safely.

Meantime, the Erie County Department of Public Works, says crews filled potholes on Maple Road between Young and Transit Road.

According to the City of Buffalo's CityStats program -- in December, the city got 216 pothole complaints and in November, the city got 211 pothole complaints.