TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police say road conditions Thursday morning are to blame for a 5-vehicle crash, involving a school bus.

According to police, a car was rounding the bend on Colvin Boulevard near Southwood Drive at 7:45 a.m., when the driver lost control hitting the other cars and the bus.