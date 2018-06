BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are a number of road closures downtown this weekend because of the Allentown Art Festival.

Delaware from West Tupper Street to North Street

Franklin Street from Virginia Street to Allen Street

Allen Street from North Pearl Street to Elmwood Avenue

Virginia Street from Franklin Street to Elmwood Avenue

Edward Street from Franklin Street to Delaware Avenue

The closures are in place until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.

© 2018 WGRZ