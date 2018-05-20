BUFFALO, N.Y. — Expect to see a lot of cyclists and a few road closures Sunday because of the 2018 SkyRide through the Queen City.

The 33 eastbound (outbound) is currently closed from Elm Street to the 198 interchange. It's expected to reopen around noon.

The Skyway is also closed in both directions, and the 198 is closed from the 33 to the 190.

The SkyRide is GObike Buffalo's signature annual fundraising bike tour.

Online registration is closed, but you can register in person for $50. Click here for more details.

