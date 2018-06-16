BUFFALO, NY — This weekend's Juneteenth Festival will impact travel near MLK Park.

Fillmore Avenue between Best Street and North Parade will be closed for most of Saturday and Sunday for the festival.

Genesee Street will be closed between Best and Moselle streets on Saturday due to the parade that begins at 11 a.m.

The 43rd Annual Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo is the third-largest Juneteenth Festival in the world. For more on Juneteenth, 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing's has been previewing the festival all week long, and you can watch her stories here.

© 2018 WGRZ