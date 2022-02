With the expansion, RiverWorks will have more than 20,000 square feet on its second level for special event space, he said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo RiverWorks has found a new use for the former Ontario Specialty Contracting offices within its Ganson Street complex.

The 8,000-square-foot space — vacated when OSC moved to Elk Street — will be converted into an expanded special event space, RiverWorks owner Earl Ketry said.

With the expansion, RiverWorks will have more than 20,000 square feet on its second level for special event space, he said.