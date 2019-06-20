The principal of Riverside High School has resigned.

Jerome Piwko was placed on leave for how he handled Buffalo Common Councilmember Ulysees Wingo bringing a gun into the school. Piwko let him store the gun in a school safe.

Wingo has a pistol permit, but unless you are law enforcement or a security guard, state law bans you from having a gun on school grounds.

Wingo has been banned from district property for 18 months. He will not be allowed to attend his son's graduation at Hutch Tech on June 26.