Riverline project takes step forward with design concepts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Riverline urban trail project is taking another step forward today with the release of new design concepts.

The Western New York Land Conservancy is seeking to transform 1.5 miles of dormant rail line from the First Ward to South Buffalo into a thriving park. The design process is supported by a team of urban design experts from across the U.S., including W Architecture, Hood Design Studio and Green Shield Ecology.