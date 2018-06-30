If you've ever wondered what it takes to become an American Ninja Warrior, this weekend is your chance to find out.

The 2nd Annual River Warrior Competition goes down Saturday June 30 and Sunday July 1 at Buffalo Riverworks.

Opening day of the River Warrior Tournament begins with the youth portion of the tournament, followed by the adult preliminary round. Adult finals take place on Sunday.

Youth Tournament & Adult Preliminaries Open Course Runs (Rink 2) 10:00 a.m. – Close Youth Competition 6 & Under Check-in 9:00 a.m. Start Time: 10:00 a.m. 7-9 Check-in 10:00 a.m. Start Time: As soon as previous age group completes the course 10-12 Check-in 11:00 a.m. Start Time: As soon as previous age group completes the course 13-17 Check-in 12:00 p.m. Start Time: As soon as previous age group completes the course Adult Tournament Adult Competitor Check-in: 2:00 p.m. Adult Preliminaries Start Time: Following the conclusion of youth competition



And who better to ask than a group of previous American Ninja Warrior's themselves, including former competitor and owner of Hybrid Fitness Buffalo, Patrick Hall, Ninja Warrior standout Maggie Thorne, and “America’s First Ninja Warrior,” Isaac Caldiero.

The River Warrior Competition also fuses a typical Ninja Warrior course with Tough Mudder and Spartan Wall elements, which no other course in the world can say.

But it's all about fun and supporting each other, said Caldiero.

"There's people of all sizes and shapes and ages who come out, and everyone sees it and either says 'Oh I'll never do that,' or a lot of people say 'Oh I can do that,'" Caldiero said. "So its fun to come out, we're all going to cheer each other on, doesn't matter if you fall on your face, or if you crush the entire course, we're all here to give each other props, and to encourage each other to get to the top and be healthy and be fit."

The event also has two "fun run" courses for kids and adults to test their own athletic skills alongside some of their favorite Ninja Warrior heroes.

