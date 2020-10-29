x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Rising cost of construction material, social distancing needs complicate Fisher-Price expansion

As a result, the total cost of the project has increased 22% — rising from $4,025,058 to $4,925,058.
Fisher Price

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Fisher-Price Inc.'s plans to expand on its East Aurora campus are facing Covid-19 complications.

The toymaker, which in June 2019 announced the expansion of its team research and development center, faces a rise in the cost of construction supplies because of supply chain issues, plus the fact that work spaces had to be redesigned for social distancing protocol.

As a result, the total cost of the project has increased 22% — rising from $4,025,058 to $4,925,058, according to documents the company supplied to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First here.

Related Articles