Rising cost of construction material, social distancing needs complicate Fisher-Price expansion

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Fisher-Price Inc.'s plans to expand on its East Aurora campus are facing Covid-19 complications.
The toymaker, which in June 2019 announced the expansion of its team research and development center, faces a rise in the cost of construction supplies because of supply chain issues, plus the fact that work spaces had to be redesigned for social distancing protocol.
As a result, the total cost of the project has increased 22% — rising from $4,025,058 to $4,925,058, according to documents the company supplied to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.