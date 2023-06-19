RISE students celebrate graduation

The FeedMore WNY program gives people the skills they need to find jobs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a milestone for students who went through a workforce development program at FeedMore WNY.

Not only was Monday's graduating class the 10th class to graduate, but it was also the largest.

RISE students and their families celebrated on Monday as the latest class graduated at the FeedMore WNY food distribution warehouse in Buffalo.

"I've seen all of the things you can achieve from here, you know, the certificates and everything and I was like that sounds like something I would love to do," said RISE graduate Daniel Porter.

The students trained there for ten weeks learning the skills and earning the certifications needed for full-time jobs in warehouses and more.

RISE stands for Readying Individuals for Success and Employment. Since December 2020, it has helped people with high barriers to employment earn nationally recognized warehouse and logistics certifications.

"When I heard about how many certificates you could get, five certificates for the warehouse industry, sounded wonderful to me. Ten-week program and I was dedicated to do it," said RISE graduate Dylan Leverenz.

And he's graduating with a job already lined up.

"I'm going to start working, saving money, and rebuilding my life up," said Dylan Leverenz.

Students also learn soft skills needed for their job search including resume writing, interviewing skills, and financial literacy.

"It's an awesome program. You don't have anything to lose. They give you chances, you know, if you mess up, you get a chance to make it right. You can take the exam over again," said RISE graduate MarkusAllen Smith.

"The ten weeks, it went pretty fast and I learned a lot. You will definitely learn a lot here," said Daniel Porter.