ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County health officials are warning about a growing trend in cocaine-related deaths.

The county medical examiner's office reports that 38 percent of all drug-related deaths in 2018 involved cocaine. That's up from 23 percent of all deadly overdoses in 2016.

Those cocaine-related overdoses are both with and without fentanyl mixed in, but the mixture makes it even more deadly.

"And the problem is that people may not know if what they're buying they believe is cocaine could have fentanyl in it," said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein. "So they're probably not expecting it. So they're probably not prepared with Narcan on site because they think 'oh, I'm using a stimulant, I don't need Narcan.' "

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction in Erie County, call the addictions hotline at 716-831-7007 to get connected to treatment programs.