Riley Street Station hosts grand opening

A new restaurant opens it's doors in East Aurora.
Credit: Riley Street Station East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A new restaurant has officially cut their grand opening ribbon in East Aurora on Saturday, October 7. 

The Riley Street Station celebrated yesterday with a grand opening party, and invited the local community to come join in on the milestone. The party included live music, food, and drinks.

The new restaurant will be open officially for reservations beginning on October, 12. 

Riley Street Station customer's can check out their menu both on their website and Facebook page. It features items such as Meatloaf, Chicken Parmesan, Ribeye, and more feel good food options. 

Here is our official menu! Reservations starting October 12th!

Posted by Riley Street Station on Monday, October 2, 2023

To learn more visit rileystreetstation.com

