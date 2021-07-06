Rides, games and food vendors return to the Eastern Hills Mall

The "Celebrate Spring" event is happening every weekend now through June 20.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Rides, games and food vendors are returning this month to the Eastern Hills Mall.

The "Celebrate Spring" event with Hammerl Amusements will take place every weekend now through June 20, featuring all of your fair food favorites, such as fried dough, waffles, french fries, cotton candy, candy apples, roast beef, pizza and more.

Tickets will be sold online for three-hour "ride all rides" time slots to help control capacity. Tickets must be purchased to get into the ride area, and children ages 2 and under get in for free.

New York State COVID guidelines will be in place, including social distancing and mask-wearing for unvaccinated guests. Six hand-sanitizer stations will also be on-site.

The event will take place on the following days and hours now through June 20:

Friday: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.