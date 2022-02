Students ditched their cars and took their snowmobiles to school instead!

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Students at Springville-Griffith Institute High School got a little creative with the way they got to school Thursday morning.

Instead of driving their boring cars to school, they left them behind and took their snowmobiles instead! The school named the day "Ride Your Snowmobile To School Day".

The Western New York Snowmobile Club of Boston was there to make sure kids had a fun and safe ride to school. The club also greeted the students at school with donuts and coffee.