Ride For Roswell to hold Peloton, torch lighting in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ride For Roswell is bringing back The Peloton and torch lighting, after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Annual Ride for Roswell will be held Saturday, August 7. Registration is still open and this year there are two ways to participate. This year's Ride will take place at five locations across Western New York for socially distant and safe group rides. You can also ride your own way and create your own route and ride anytime throughout the month of August.