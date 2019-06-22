AMHERST, N.Y. — Thousands of riders grabbed their helmets and hopped on their bikes to cruise around Western New York in the name of charity.

The 24th annual Ride for Roswell festivities kicked off Friday night with a Peleton ride from the medical campus to the University at Buffalo's north campus. About 200 of the top fundraisers took part in the 12-mile route.

PHOTOS: Nearly 8,000 riders participate in 2019 Ride for Roswell

Thousands of people gathered at UB Saturday morning. That was the starting line before they ventured out on one of the many routes, ranging from three miles to 100 miles. The routes spanned two counties and even stretched into Canada.

The Ride for Roswell is a community-wide event to raise money for cancer research. It's also a way to honor those who are battling cancer and pay tribute to those who lost their cancer fight.

The ride began in 1996, and since then, more than 110,000 riders have participated, and more than 25,000 volunteers have worked to make sure the event runs smoothly.

The fundraising numbers are still being tallied, but as of Friday night, Roswell Park said it matched an annual fundraising record of $5.3 million. The Ride for Roswell has raised more than $50 million for research and patient care programs since its inception.

