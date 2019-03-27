BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ride For Roswell returned for a 24th season Wednesday, and a celebration marked the occasion.

The single-day cycling fundraiser, which will be held on June 22, will have a kickoff event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo RiverWorks.

The Ride for Roswell had a record-breaking day last year, when nearly 7,800 riders raised $5.2 million to support the fight against cancer.

The event is one of the nation's largest cycling events, bringing people together to celebrate survivors, pay tribute to those who lost their lives, and share in the goal of finding a cure for cancer.

Event organizers expect more than 10,000 riders, volunteers and supporters to participate in this year's event, which will start June 21 with the Celebration of Hope.

People are encouraged to visit the event website for more information or to register.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Ride For Roswell offers more start times for the June event

Ride for Roswell raises record $5.2 million

Celebration of Hope inspires Ride for Roswell riders