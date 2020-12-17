Ride for Roswell event scheduled for August 7, 2021

You can ride as an individual or with a team for the August 7 event, or ride you own way at any location during the month of August.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ride for Roswell has announced the date for the 2021 Ride for Roswell. It will take place on August 7, 2021.

There will be two ways you can participate. You can ride as an individual or with a team for the August 7 event, or ride your own way at any location during the month of August.

“The Western New York community and our riders showed up in a big way in 2020 and we’re committed to creating another fun and impactful Ride for Roswell event in 2021,” says Dr. Candace Johnson, president and CEO at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that cancer doesn’t stop. There’s new research and clinical trials that need funding, better treatments to be discovered and more lives to be saved, all because of the continued support of the WNY community. I am energized and excited to see what’s in store for the Ride for Roswell in 2021 and I know this community will continue to join us as we ride for our patients and ride to end cancer.”

“After an amazing reimagined Ride for Roswell in the middle of a pandemic this year, we’re excited to see what the Ride community has in store for 2021” says Scott Bieler, president and CEO at West Herr Automotive Group. “Everyone in WNY has been touched by cancer in some way, and every day we see how that support makes a difference with the critical work being done at Roswell Park. West Herr is proud to be a part of the Ride and ride together to end cancer once again.”