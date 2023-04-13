Mother of 6-year-old who shot Richneck teacher turns herself in

Deja Taylor was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of the 6-year-old Richneck Elementary School student who shot his teacher earlier this year has turned herself in, the Newport News Sheriff's Office said.

25-year-old Deja Taylor was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week on a charge of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm.

"By agreement with the Commonwealth’s Attorney and under the supervision of my office, Ms. Taylor, escorted by her attorney, turned herself in this morning at the Newport News City Jail,” said Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan.

Taylor's son shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner on January 6 inside her classroom at Richneck Elementary School. Police said the boy’s mother legally purchased the gun. Her attorney, James Ellenson, has said the gun was secured on a top shelf in her closet and had a trigger lock.

“Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues,” Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn said in a news release on Monday, announcing Taylor's indictment.

Gwynn said his office has also petitioned the court to empanel a special grand jury to continue an investigation into any security issues that may have contributed to the shooting.

“The safety and security of Newport News students is of utmost importance. The Special Grand Jury will investigate to determine whether additional charges against additional persons are justified by the facts and the law,” Gwynn said.

According to the sheriff's office, Taylor was posted $5,000 and was released on bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.