Rich Products responds after OSHA names it a 'severe violator' following worker death in Illinois

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rich Products has been placed in the federal Severe Violator Program by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, following a workplace death last year at one of its factories in Illinois.

In the July 20 incident, a 42-year-old employee suffered a fatal injury while cleaning a machine. OSHA announced Jan. 24 that it proposed $145,027 in penalties and issued a "willful violation" after finding that the company exposed third-shift sanitation workers to serious hazards by failing to implement specific energy control procedures, commonly known as lockout/tagout.

Rich’s has since “changed plant leadership, reinforced training protocols and met repeatedly with associates to explain the importance of safe and careful operations of equipment" in the plant, according to a statement issued by the company to Business First on Jan. 25.