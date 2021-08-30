Rich Products pays $1 million for neighboring Oliver Gear building

Rich Products, through its Jenesis Development LLC affiliate, paid $1.05 million for the 32,000-square-foot Oliver Gear building at 1112 Niagara St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rich Products Corp. is increasing its real estate presence on Niagara Street by purchasing the Oliver Gear Inc. building that neighbors the global headquarters of the food manufacturer.

Rich Products, through its Jenesis Development LLC affiliate, paid $1.05 million for the 32,000-square-foot Oliver Gear building at 1112 Niagara St., according to documents filed in the Erie County clerk’s office.

Oliver Gear’s parent company, Gear Motions Inc., put the brick, art deco-style building on the market last fall with a $1.4 million asking price. The deal was brokered by Hanna Commercial Real Estate’s Joseph Deck and Scott Mason.