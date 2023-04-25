Rich Products Corporation shared plan with workers on updated business plan, no word on effect on jobs

A spokesperson for Rich’s said the shift will include shifting some intensive and repetitive work to a "central location."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rich Products is in the process of restructuring its business. However, the company will not speak on how the new plans it has released to its workforce will affect jobs.

Rich’s Vice President Dwight Gram shared the following statement:

At Rich’s, we have a bold vision to transform into a digitally powered global food organization. Over the past three years, we’ve made significant investments in new technology and digital infrastructure that will power our global company and enable us to remain competitive both now and in the future.

We recently shared plans with our global workforce about important changes we’re making to the way we operate our business. This includes shifting time intensive, and in many cases, highly repetitive work to a central location in India where it can be done more efficiently and effectively, leveraging our new technology. For those associates whose work may shift in the future, we will work with them to find other opportunities within Rich’s – whether that's an open position we've purposely held off on filling or a new role created to support our transformation.

We are in the early stages of this new journey, one that will take two years to complete. Therefore, it’s too soon to know how this may impact individual roles across our global footprint. We are being deliberate in proactively sharing this news now so that our associates are fully informed as we begin this next step in our company’s evolution.

The decisions we make today are driven by our ongoing commitment to remain a private, family-owned company, headquartered in Buffalo, NY, that’s successful over the long term. As we have throughout our 78-year history, we will continue to embrace change and make deliberate decisions that create value for our customers, provide opportunities for our people, and drive success into the future.