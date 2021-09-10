Ribbon-cutting held at Italian Cultural Center in North Buffalo

CCI Buffalo made it a mission to preserve history and look to the future in what used to be the North Park Library.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A renovation brought new life to an old building showcasing history.

On Saturday the ribbon was cut on the Italian Cultural Center at the corner of Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue, located at 2351 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo.

CCI Buffalo, Centro Culturale Italiano Di Buffalo, made it a mission to preserve history and look towards the future. What used to be the North Park Library will now be the Italian Cultural Center. The project took two years and $2 million dollars to complete.

Developers and community members at the event celebrated heritage and the new Buffalo landmark.

"We have polished, modernized this place for you Italian Americans and for you Buffalonians, this place belongs to you, not to me not to the cultural center but to Buffalonians," exclaimed Dr. Frank Giacobbe.