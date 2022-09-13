Ribbon cutting ceremony held for 11-Day Power Play Cancer Resource Center

We know this is a generous community and now we see how donations to the 11-day power play make a difference.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11-day Power Play was founded by a cancer survivor and her husband, Mike and Amy Lesakowski.

They wanted to give back to Roswell Park and so they started the 11-Day Power Play hockey event at HarborCenter. The non-stop hockey event for 11 days has raised millions of dollars.

On Tuesday, the ribbon was cut on the 11-Day Power Play Cancer Resource Center. It is a haven of resources for cancer patients at Roswell Park.

“We're just grateful that everyone coming here can see the 11-day power play patients and families know that our community is supporting them through a hockey game. where thousands of players come together and volunteer every year to fight for them,” said Amy Lesakowski.