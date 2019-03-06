BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is preparing for a new arrival. Tashi, the zoo's female greater one-horned rhino has been pregnant with for 16 months, and she's in the final stretch.

"Our keepers have been doing job monitoring her, making her comfortable, and we're getting there," said zoo communications manager Christian Dobosiewicz.

"Things can always go wrong with pregnancies," he added, "we want to make sure that people do know that, but we are doing everything we can to make her comfortable."

This will be the fourth time Tashi has given birth to a calf. In a behind-the-scenes video on the Buffalo Zoo Facebook page, Tashi's keepers can be seen preparing her stall and installing cameras so they can keep an eye on her when the big moment arrives.

The caption on the video reads: "Tashi is doing great and we couldn't be more proud of our animal team who has helped her along the way these past 16 months! We are in the final weeks now so please stay tuned for more updates and keep our expecting mother in your thoughts!"