Rewards offered for information in 2019 homicide of 12-year-old boy

The FBI is offering up to $25,000 and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for anybody who reveals information about the homicide of Bandar Elwaseem. The 12-year-old boy was killed in April of 2019. The FBI said Elwaseem was shot and killed by a stray bullet while standing in his family's apartment on April 6, 2019.