Rewards offered for information in 2019 homicide of 12-year-old boy

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $7,500 and the FBI is offering up to $25,000 for information on a 2019 homicide.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Buffalo and the FBI are offering rewards for anybody who steps forward with information that leads to an arrest in a 2019 homicide of a Buffalo 12-year-old. 

The FBI is offering up to $25,000 and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for anybody who reveals information about the homicide of Bandar Elwaseem. The 12-year-old boy was killed in April of 2019. The FBI said Elwaseem was shot and killed by a stray bullet while standing in his family's apartment on April 6, 2019. 

Anybody with information about Elwaseem's death is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at (716) 867-6161, or the local FBI field office. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers mobile app, which is called "Buffalo Tips." 

