Reward offered in 2019 shooting of Chautauqua County dairy farmer

Nelson Nobles was shot multiple times at his Cherry Creek farm on October 1, 2019.

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. — It was a crime that shocked the residents of Chautauqua County. Almost a year to the day after a well known local farmer was shot, a reward is being offered in hopes of finding the person or persons responsible.

At around 6 a.m. on October 1, 2019, Nelson Nobles was shot multiple times at his dairy farm on Rt. 83 in the Town of Cherry Creek. The incident shut down the Perry Central Schools for the day due to its proximity to the crime scene.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and NYSP Forensic Investigation Unit continue to investigate the incident but, so far, no arrest has been made.

Nobles, 53, was airlifted to ECMC and released several days later. Now Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information leading to an arrest or indictment of a suspect.