Reward offered for arrest of suspect wanted by US Marshals Service

According to Crime Stoppers WNY, Eric Marion, 31, is wanted by the US Marshals Service for murder in Colorado.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Eric Marion.

Marion, 31, is wanted by the US Marshals Service for murder in Colorado. He is considered to be dangerous.

Marion is said to be 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.