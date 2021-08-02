Reward offered for arrest of suspect wanted by US Marshals Service

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Eric Marion.
Marion, 31, is wanted by the US Marshals Service for murder in Colorado. He is considered to be dangerous.
Marion is said to be 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.
Anyone with information about Marion's whereabouts is asked to come forward. Anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment of Marion is asked to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or by submitting a tip through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App.