Reward offered for arrest of suspect wanted by Jamestown Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward of $2500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted by the Jamestown Police Department.
Jason Talley is wanted by police and the US Marshals Service for Absconding Parole and Hindering Prosecution in a Homicide case.
Talley is believed to be in the Buffalo or Rochester area.
If you have any information about where he can be found, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 or submit a tip by dowloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App in the Apple or Android store.