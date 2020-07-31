Reward offered for arrest of suspect wanted by Jamestown Police

Jason Talley is wanted for absconding parole and hindering prosecution in a homicide case.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward of $2500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted by the Jamestown Police Department.

Jason Talley is wanted by police and the US Marshals Service for Absconding Parole and Hindering Prosecution in a Homicide case.

Talley is believed to be in the Buffalo or Rochester area.