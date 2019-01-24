SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — A Springville woman needs your help in attempting to find her missing Mastiff who is deaf.

Odin, 9 months old, was last seen on Sunday heading north on Trevett Road, close to Wheeler Road. Odin was running with the owner's other dog, the other dog returned to the home on Spaulding Road, but Odin did not.

He was last seen wearing a harness, he is all white, deaf, and has special needs.

If you have seen Odin or know his whereabouts, there is a $200 reward and you are asked to call Heather at (716) 560-3562.