Rev. Stenhouse pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return

Stenhouse was linked to Mayor Byron Brown and the Cleveland-based developer NRP Corporation that filed a lawsuit against Buffalo city leaders including Brown over allegedly derailing the project because they would not work with specific people, including Stenhouse's company, Jeremiah Partnership.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas A. C. Penrose, who is handling the case, said

Stenhouse received approximately $397,942 in salary payments from the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church that he did not report on his tax returns between 2014 and 2018. The estimated taxes due for those years is $95,896, according to an estimate by the IRS.