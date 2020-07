Tank was a member of the Town of Tonawanda Police force for nearly 10 years until his retirement in 2019.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Friday the Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced that a retired K-9 passed away.

Tank, who was a member of the police department since September 2009, retired in January 2019. The Police Department said since his retirement he has spent his time living as a family dog.

"There is a little hole in all our hearts today," the Department said in a statement. "Goodbye, good boy!"