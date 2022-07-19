Retired school psychologist sentenced to 5 years in prison on child pornography conviction

David Michael Calaiacovo, 65, of Hamburg will also spend 15 years on supervised release after his prison term is over.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former school psychologist is headed to prison for the next five years following his sentence Tuesday on a charge related to child pornography.

David Michael Calaiacovo, 65, retired from the West Seneca School district in 2019. US District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo sentenced him Tuesday after the Hamburg man was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via the New York State Police led Homeland Security investigators to execute a search warrant at Calaiacovo’s home in June 2019. There they found several electronics, including a laptop and a desktop computer. A forensic review recovered more than 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually exploited.