Retired school psychologist pleads guilty to child porn charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A retired school psychologist could spend up to the next 20 years after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

The US Attorney's office says David Michael Calaiacovo, 62, of Hamburg admitted to a charge of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

The US Attorney's office says after State Police got a report from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Homeland Security officers executed a search warrant at Calaiacovo's home. It says they found a laptop and desktop computers containing over 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted, and sexually exploited.