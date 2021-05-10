Retired school psychologist pleads guilty to child porn charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A retired school psychologist could spend up to the next 20 years after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.
The US Attorney's office says David Michael Calaiacovo, 62, of Hamburg admitted to a charge of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
The US Attorney's office says after State Police got a report from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Homeland Security officers executed a search warrant at Calaiacovo's home. It says they found a laptop and desktop computers containing over 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted, and sexually exploited.
US District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo is scheduled to sentence the defendant in September.