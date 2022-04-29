Retired Erie County Sheriff's K-9 found dead

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an active criminal investigation is underway. he was found on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A retired K-9 service animal who was the subject of a massive search effort after he went missing Monday has been found dead.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Haso, who had worked for the Erie County Sheriff's Office, was found dead sometime Friday.

Whitcomb added that an active criminal investigation was underway, and as a result, he could not provide any further information.

Haso had been last seen in an area south of Ashford Hollow Road in the West Valley area. Officials thought Haso may be in the woods between Routes 219 and 240.

Deputy Richard Lundberg, who was Haso's patrol partner in Erie County described the 63-pound, 4-year-old black and sable colored German Shepherd as a "very likable, happy, social dog."

"My concern is that someone might have him and not know who he is. I'm also worried that this is a big hunting community. I hope that someone didn't mistake him for a coyote," Lundberg told 2 On Your Side Thursday.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb did not comment on how the dog died when contacted by phone Friday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.