BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former special agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency in Buffalo who was arraigned back in November for allegedly taking bribes is now requesting a new attorney.

Joseph Bongiovanni, 55, is accused of using his position to shield his drug dealing friends, and was indicted on bribery charges. Officials say Bongiovanni allegedly accepted bribes between 2008 and 2017 totaling at least $250,000.

Defense Attorney Paul Cambria told 2 On Your Side in November that he would be representing Bongiovanni; however, Bongiovanni has since requested a new attorney.

A motion to withdraw was filed on February 28, 2020. Cambria requested the motion to be filed under a seal so that sensitive information may not become public.

Bongiovanni began his law enforcement career with the Erie County Sheriff's Office in 1995 and joined the DEA in 1998. He retired in February 2019.

You can read the full motion below:

