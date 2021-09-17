Catholic Diocese puts retired Buffalo priest on leave

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced Friday that Rev. Robert Schober has been placed on leave while an independent investigator looks into abuse claims.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Accusations of abuse have put another retired Buffalo priest on leave.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced Friday that Rev. Robert Schober has been removed from his duties, while an independent investigator looks into the claims.

Schober was most recently chaplain at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Earlier this week, Bishop Michael Fisher announced that four other retired priests were also placed on administrative leave.

Those priests have been identified as Reverend Robert Beiter, 82, Reverend Thomas Wopperer, 83, Reverend Raymond Donohue, 63, and Reverend Monsignor Ronald Sciera, 86.

All four priests have retired from the Diocese of Buffalo.