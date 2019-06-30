BUFFALO, N.Y. — We've probably all dreamed of this happening to us someday.

And for a retired Buffalo police officer, it did when the Publisher's Clearinghouse prize patrol showed up at his door.

This was the scene on the city's east side Sunday at the home of Cedric Littlejohn when the prize patrol got to his door.

Only thing was, he had just left for church.

His daughter phoned him, and tried to keep the secret while luring him back home under a false pretense. She told him a package had arrived requiring his signature.

He came back to be greeted by the prize patrol, bearing a ceremonial check for $1 million.

Turns out Cedric could use the cash. He had to leave the Buffalo Police Department when he suffered a stroke and now lives on disability. He also plans to donate a portion to his church, which is building a new chapel.

The prize patrol has been busy in Western New York as of late, having surprised Miriam Rodriguez from Gasport with a $10,000 prize just last week.

