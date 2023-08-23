Resurgence Brewing Company teams up with P.U.N.T. to create a new beverage

Resurgence Brewing Company has partnered up with P.U.N.T. to create a new brew to benefit the pediatric cancer collaborative.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to try a new brew this fall that will go to a good cause?

Resurgence Brewing Company is teaming up with P.U.N.T. the cancer collaborative organization to create a "4th and Gold Ale" that will donate a $1 per pint, and $2 per 4-pack back to P.U.N.T.

To celebrate the new brew's creation as well, the two groups will be holding a launch party on Friday. August 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Resurgence Chicago Street location.

To learn more visit puntpediatriccancer.org

Cheers to great community partners that seek to make a difference with us! Look for “4th & Gold” a new brew from... Posted by PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative on Wednesday, August 23, 2023