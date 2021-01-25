Resurgence Brewing to close Niagara Street location

Taproom will hold a farewell week starting Wednesday, February 3 before shifting focus to its Chicago Street site.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After seven years, the Niagara Street taproom of Resurgence Brewing will soon serve its last pint.

In a Facebook post Monday, operators say the decision has been made to focus efforts on "other opportunities," including its location on Chicago Street.

To say goodbye to all of its loyal customers, the Niagara Street site will hold a farewell week:

Wednesday, February 3, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, February 5, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 6, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 7, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.