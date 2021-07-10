Resurgence Brewing Company holding free 'Concert for the Parks' event Saturday

Resurgence Brewing Company is holding a "Concert for the Parks" event on Saturday, July 10 from noon to 8 p.m. on the sledding hill at Chestnut Ridge Park.

The event is free and open to the public, and will feature beer from Resurgence Brewing Company, as well as food trucks and local vendors. According to Resurgence Brewing Company, a portion of all beverage proceeds earned from the event will go toward Erie County Parks, "in an effort to improve park experiences and community engagement events."