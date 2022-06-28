Resurgence Brewing Co. raises $48K for local animal shelters with rescue pet photo contest

$1 for each vote cast will be donated to Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second year in a row, Resurgence Brewing Co. is teaming up with local animal shelters to raise some money and put cute animals on beer cans.

On Tuesday, Resurgence announced the winning pets and the total money raised during the voting period.

Resurgence teamed up with Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter to find the best dog and cat to feature on a beer can. The community votes on the best animal and $1 for each vote cast gets donated to the two animal shelters.

This year's winner for the dog category is Sven. Sven is a service dog from WNY Heroes who was also last year's champion. Sven received 9,877 votes.

The winner for the cat category is Jameson, who is a mostly blind cat adopted from Niagara SPCA. Jameson won with 2,700 votes.

In total $48,185 was raised for Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Sven and Jameson got a complimentary photo shoot and a personal behind-the-scenes tour of Highmark Stadium.

Jason Dent, Sven's owner, says that being a part of the experience two years in a row has been amazing.

"The Resurgence to the Rescue photo contest has brought awareness to the Pawsitive for Heroes program, and also the relationships that it has built along the way. We have gained many sponsors, veterans inquiring about service dogs, and friends. Helping CBAS and Ten Lives Club hits home as we have an an adopted dog and cat," Dent said.

"Our shelter dog is part of the pack and I don’t know what Sven would be like without her, but when we first saw her at the shelter, she was so innocent and scared...she had to come home with us. We also don’t know where we’d be without our cat who was the first of the group. Being able to help raise money for these organizations has been great. Everyone should be able to experience the love a dog or cat can bring. I get to spend every day with my best friend and others should be able to experience that also."

Sarah Palkowski rescued Jameson and his brother after they were almost euthanized at 3-weeks-old because of serious health issues. A volunteer at the shelter stepped in to nurse the pair back to health.

"Jameson is an inspiration, even with his disabilities he shows that rescued animals can live their best life with a good home and loving family. Jameson may be imperfect, but his story is more than about animal rescues. No one, animal or human, should be ashamed or judged because of a physical flaw," Palkowski said.