Filicetti leads in Niagara County Sheriff democratic primary race; votes are still being counted

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti and Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Grear are facing off Tuesday in the Democratic primary for the sheriff's position.

Filicetti took over the position when Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour retired last year. Voutour served as sheriff for the last 11 years.

Filicetti announced he was running for the position back in October.

The Lockport Union-Sun and Journal reports this is Grear's third time running for sheriff.