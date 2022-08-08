Restoration project at Woodlawn Beach to start this fall

The project will help Blasdell Creek be cleaner and enhance the habitat for fish and wildlife.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — On Monday the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced that a wetland restoration project is slated to begin at Woodlawn Beach State Park in the fall.

“This project is an important first step toward improving the water quality in Lake Erie near Woodlawn Beach. Monitoring the results of this project will provide important information about how we can further improve the health of the lake in this area,” said Mark Mistretta, State Parks Niagara Regional Director in a press release.

The project will help Blasdell Creek be cleaner and enhance the habitat for fish and wildlife. The project also aims to improve the public's enjoyment of the park by resorting the native habitat, which will remove invasive species. Benefits also include better water quality entering the lake along the swimming beach.

An additional 1.36 acres of wetland will be added to the current 3.26 acres.

Construction of the project includes:

installation of a 5-foot by 8-foot concrete box culvert

removal of invasive species including Japanese knotweed

swallow wort and yellow iris

installation of native plants including approximately 126 trees, 4,184 shrubs and 9,840 herbaceous plants