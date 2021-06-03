Restaurant owner helps organize fundraiser after Depew fire

Earlier this week a fire destroyed a Depew dentist office with two apartments attached. Now the owner of a nearby restaurant is trying to help.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A community is stepping up to help their neighbors in Western New York.

Earlier this week a fire destroyed a Depew dentist office with two apartments attached. Now the owner of a nearby restaurant called Six Friends Cabernet is helping organize a fundraiser for the families who live there.

"We've been collecting a lot of donations," according to Tony Martino, the owner of Six Friends Cabernet. "It's been really amazing. We've gotten a lot of gifts, clothes for the babies, diapers, you name it. It's been a tremendous outpouring."