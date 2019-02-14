BUFFALO, N.Y. — An organization that helps some of Buffalo's most vulnerable is honoring the memory of a man who made a big impact volunteering there.

The Response to Love Center opened and dedicated the Michael Perry Room on Wednesday. It's named for a social worker at the center who died four years ago after dedicating his life to changing people's lives.

His mother worked with the center, and a lot of friends and family helped to make it happen.

The Michael Perry Room will host workshops, classes and events at the center to continue his legacy.